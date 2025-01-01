$6,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
272,236KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK4DU702886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 272,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Loaded, Very clean, Well maintained, Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Sunroof, Push button start, Cruise control, Air condition, CD player, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Alloy Wheels, and many more.
Three months warranty included,
Taxes and License fees extra
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
