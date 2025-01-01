Menu
<p>Certified, Loaded, Very clean, Well maintained, Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Sunroof, Push button start, Cruise control, Air condition, CD player, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Alloy Wheels, and many more.</p><p>Three months warranty included,</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2013 Toyota Camry

272,236 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Camry

SE

2013 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
272,236KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK4DU702886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Very clean, Well maintained, Bluetooth, Rearview camera, Sunroof, Push button start, Cruise control, Air condition, CD player, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Alloy Wheels, and many more.

Three months warranty included,

Taxes and License fees extra

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Toyota Camry