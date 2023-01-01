Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned LE model

Another beautiful Toyota Corolla LE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 46,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, large touchscreen, alloys, heated seats, sunroof, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$16,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2013 Toyota Corolla

46,147 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

46,147KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3828
  • Mileage 46,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned LE model

Another beautiful Toyota Corolla LE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 46,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, large touchscreen, alloys, heated seats, sunroof, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$16,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

