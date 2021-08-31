Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Corolla

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,Tinted,No Accident

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,Tinted,No Accident

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8037355
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EEXDC052255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Bluetooth, Heated Seat, Low Km's, Certified, Clean CarFax, No Accident, Tinted, Winter Tires, Perfect driving Condition, Non-Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Must See!!!

Click here to view CarFax:

(((CarFax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 90,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Matrix A...
 81,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 148,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory