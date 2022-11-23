$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2013 Toyota Highlander
2013 Toyota Highlander
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
175,555KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9350767
- Stock #: 1041
- VIN: 5TDBK3EH5DS277667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1041
- Mileage 175,555 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Conversation mirror
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
low oil pressure
low fuel level
USB
Silver
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Antenna type: mast
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Driver seat manual adjustments: 8
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Axle ratio: 2.92
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear struts
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power windows: safety reverse
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Vanity mirrors: dual
Shift knob trim: chrome
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Wheel spokes: 7
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Rear seat: sliding
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat
Window defogger: rear
Grille color: chrome accents
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 14 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Steering ratio: 17.1
LAMP FAILURE
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
maintenance due
in floor
two 12V front
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3