Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Matrix

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

AUTO,A/C,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,NEW BRAKES,TINTED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Matrix

AUTO,A/C,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,NEW BRAKES,TINTED

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7142191
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE6DC079386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Bluetooth, Tinted, Certified, 2 Set of Mats, New Brakes all around, Ontario car, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!

here is the link for Car Fax History Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MUWygztb0o%2Bl%2Bk6MoVsJeKw0WX6TVrDT

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2013 Toyota Matrix A...
 138,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit EX,Au...
 163,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Prius HY...
 190,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory