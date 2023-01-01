$10,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius
2013 Toyota Prius
c 5DR HB
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
207,769KM
Used
VIN JTDKDTB32D1540195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold certified, HST and licensing is not included in the price.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension
Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Eco Mode
EV mode
Safety
Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front side impact airbags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Smart stop technology (SST)
Driver side knee airbag
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Colour-keyed door handles
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Projector style halogen headlamps
LED brake lamps
UV glass protection
Interior
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Pwr door locks
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Assist grips
accessory pwr outlet
Outside temp gauge
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Power Options
HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Additional Features
door ajar
dual trip odometer
headlamps on
low oil
Front disc & rear drum brakes
Air conditioning -inc: automatic climate control
Shift position indicator
key remind
1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine
P175/65R15 tires
T125/70D16 spare tire
Carpeted/all season floor mats
Exhaust heat recovery system
Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD)
Front seat cushion airbags
Instrumentation -inc: 3.5 multi-information LCD display
Warning indicators -inc: low fuel
driver/front passenger seat belt warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
