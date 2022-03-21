2013 Toyota RAV4

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8715107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3235

Mileage 60,012 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

