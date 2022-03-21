$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2013 Toyota RAV4
LE FWD - BACK-UP CAM! ONLY 60KM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8715107
- Stock #: 3235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3235
- Mileage 60,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low mileage
Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE with only 60km! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.