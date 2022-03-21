Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

60,012 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD - BACK-UP CAM! ONLY 60KM!

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD - BACK-UP CAM! ONLY 60KM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8715107
  • Stock #: 3235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3235
  • Mileage 60,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low mileage


Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE with only 60km! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

