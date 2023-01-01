$21,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna
LE,V6,8-Pass,FWD,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Super Low Km's, Power Sliding Doors, 2 Set of Key's, 8 Passengers, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Aux Port, Tinted, Alloys, Roof Rack, No Accident, No Rust, None Smoker, No Pets, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the Carfax history report:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vendora Credit Inc
