Auto, A/C, Super Low Kms, Power Sliding Doors, 2 Set of Keys, 8 Passengers, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Aux Port, Tinted, Alloys, Roof Rack, No Accident, No Rust, None Smoker, No Pets, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the Carfax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2013 Toyota Sienna

119,000 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna

LE,V6,8-Pass,FWD,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified

2013 Toyota Sienna

LE,V6,8-Pass,FWD,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC9DS352537

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Auto, A/C, Super Low Km's, Power Sliding Doors, 2 Set of Key's, 8 Passengers, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Aux Port, Tinted, Alloys, Roof Rack, No Accident, No Rust, None Smoker, No Pets, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the Carfax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2013 Toyota Sienna