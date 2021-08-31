Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

212,000 KM

Details

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

CE,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,7 PASSENGERS,NONE SMOKER

2013 Toyota Sienna

CE,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,7 PASSENGERS,NONE SMOKER

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7688452
  VIN: 5TDZK3DC2DS359733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, 7 Passengers, Tinted, Alloys, Roof Rack, 2 Set of Keys, 2 set Of Mats, Clean Car fax, No Accident, None Smoker, Good Driving condition, Must  See!!!

click here to view Car Fax:

((Car Fax))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

