2013 Toyota Sienna

103,861 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 PASS - SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! POWER DOORS!

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 PASS - SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! POWER DOORS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,861KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8109508
  Stock #: 3093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3093
  • Mileage 103,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 8 passenger
- Winter tires included



Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 103km!  This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!



Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), upgraded cloth/leather trim interior, upgraded alloys, power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $23,499 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
8 PASSENGER
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

