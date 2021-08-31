2013 Toyota Tundra

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 9 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

NK4196B VIN: 5TFUY5F18DX296406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,996 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Keyless Entry External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Four 12V DC power outlets Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Silver styled steel rims Wheel Diameter: 18 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver and passenger knee airbags Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,692 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 255 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 16.3 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Urethane shift knob trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 982 mm Fuel Capacity: 100 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.9 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Overall Width: 2,030 mm Overall height: 1,940 mm Wheelbase: 3,700 mm Front Hip Room: 1,600 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Length: 5,820 mm Manual child safety locks Soft Door Close Curb weight: 2,476 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

