The Toyota Tundra gives the domestic trucks a run for their money. This 2013 Toyota Tundra is for sale today.
The 2013 Tundra is poised to take on its Detroit rivals with bold styling, competitive towing capability, and a beautifully finished interior. Backed by Toyota's enviable reputation for safety and reliability, the 2013 Tundra is a genuine workhorse with impressive towing capabilities, rugged construction, and first-class interior accommodations. The good handling and solid feel have everything to do with the Tundra's frame, which features a fully boxed front section to add stiffness. Outside, the brawny Toyota Tundra boasts the tough, in-your-face attitude.This Crew Max 4X4 pickup has 159,996 kms. It's nautical blue metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 32V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control, Soft Door Close.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Tachometer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Four 12V DC power outlets
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Wheel Diameter: 18
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,692 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Head Room: 982 mm
Fuel Capacity: 100 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.9 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
Overall Width: 2,030 mm
Overall height: 1,940 mm
Wheelbase: 3,700 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,600 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Length: 5,820 mm
Manual child safety locks
Soft Door Close
Curb weight: 2,476 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
