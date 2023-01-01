$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2013 Toyota Yaris
2013 Toyota Yaris
5-Door LE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
99,758KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10454442
- Stock #: 1096
- VIN: JTDKTUD3XDD564975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Absolutely Red
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1096
- Mileage 99,758 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Storage: front seatback
Total speakers: 6
Rear brake diameter: 10.2
Door trim: cloth
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear seat folding
Wheels: steel
Wheel covers: full
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Rear brake type: drum
Grille color: body-color
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 10.0
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Seat cushion airbags: dual front
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3