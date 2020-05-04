Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline *TDI DIESEL*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,102KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4981872
  • Stock #: 21574
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YES, WE ARE OPEN! By Appointment Only During COVID-19. HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-9pm and Saturday 9am-6pm. Over 200 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener, Ontario N2C 1L4 1-877-895-0886. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

