2013 Volkswagen Golf...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $16,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9613984

9613984 VIN: WVWHV7AJ3DW131835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,097 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

