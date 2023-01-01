Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Trendline 2.0 L,One Owner,Certified,Auto,Key Less

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451388
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8DM303045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Certified, No Accident, Clean CarFax, Ton's of Service Record, Auto, A/C, Power Lock & trunk, Perfect Driving Condition, None Smoker, Local Car, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

