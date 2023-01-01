$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline 2.0 L,One Owner,Certified,Auto,Key Less
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10451388
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8DM303045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Certified, No Accident, Clean CarFax, Ton's of Service Record, Auto, A/C, Power Lock & trunk, Perfect Driving Condition, None Smoker, Local Car, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the CarFax history report:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
