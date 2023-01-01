2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,999 + taxes & licensing
1 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10451388

10451388 VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8DM303045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

