Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline *TDI DIESEL*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline *TDI DIESEL*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,398KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4801047
  • Stock #: 21559
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!



OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-9pm and Saturday 9am-6pm. Over 200 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener, Ontario N2C 1L4 1-877-895-0886. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 16,405 KM
$22,750 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 36,951 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Savana
 19,124 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886

Send A Message