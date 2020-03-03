2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.