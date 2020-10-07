Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

15,300 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

15,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6121995
  • VIN: 3VWDK7AJ9DM377213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful White Jetta Trendline featuring remote keyless entry, heated seats, aluminum wheels, Navigation system and Bluetooth. Comes fully certified and includes 6 months of limited powertrain warranty Lubrico. Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome. Call 226 336 7873 or email info@berlinautosales.ca UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence! Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Berlin Auto Sales

2000 Honda S2000
 146,000 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester
 182,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 111,951 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Berlin Auto Sales

Berlin Auto Sales

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

Call Dealer

226-336-XXXX

(click to show)

226-336-7873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory