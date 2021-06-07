2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7225505

7225505 Stock #: 1057

1057 VIN: 3VW637AJXDM231585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 1057

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.