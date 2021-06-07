Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

175,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan HYBRID HYBRID

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan HYBRID HYBRID

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

175,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7225505
  • Stock #: 1057
  • VIN: 3VW637AJXDM231585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1057
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS GREAT GAS SAVER RELIABLE AND RUST FREE VW LOADED AND LEATHER GPS AND MOON ROOF SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DEIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINRMENT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

