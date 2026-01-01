$8,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC
Lux 4dr DSG Highline~CERTIFIED~30 SERVICE RECORDS~
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC
Lux 4dr DSG Highline~CERTIFIED~30 SERVICE RECORDS~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
178,492KM
VIN WVWRN7ANXDE507489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3724
- Mileage 178,492 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Lux 4dr DSG Highline ***CERTIFIED****30 Service Records
This 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Lux Highline with DSG transmission offers a refined driving experience with smooth shifting, responsive performance, and a premium feel that stands out in its class. Backed by an outstanding 30 service records, this vehicle has been exceptionally well maintained, reflecting careful ownership and strong reliability over the years. With a comfortable, well-appointed interior, solid fuel efficiency, and the trusted engineering of Volkswagen, this Jetta Highline is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a stylish, dependable, and value-packed sedan.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Push button Start/Stop
* Leather Seats
* Memory seats
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Alloy wheels
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$8450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Lux Highline with DSG transmission offers a refined driving experience with smooth shifting, responsive performance, and a premium feel that stands out in its class. Backed by an outstanding 30 service records, this vehicle has been exceptionally well maintained, reflecting careful ownership and strong reliability over the years. With a comfortable, well-appointed interior, solid fuel efficiency, and the trusted engineering of Volkswagen, this Jetta Highline is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a stylish, dependable, and value-packed sedan.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Push button Start/Stop
* Leather Seats
* Memory seats
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Alloy wheels
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$8450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC