2013 Volkswagen Passat CC
Highline
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
223,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9982571
- Stock #: 23303B
- VIN: WVWRN7AN7DE505120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
