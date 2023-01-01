$12,999+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE - LEATHER! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
169,759KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9639157
- Stock #: 3394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,759 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- AWD
Here comes a VW Tiguan Comfortline with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, panoramic sunroof, alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, cruise control, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactit
Vehicle Features
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
