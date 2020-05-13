Menu
$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

European Style Automotive

226-220-2441

2013 Volvo S60

4DR SDN T6 AWD

4DR SDN T6 AWD

Location

European Style Automotive

1659 Victoria St N #11, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6

226-220-2441

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,650KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5019867
  • Stock #: V173880
  • VIN: YV1902FH2D2173880
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very clean car fully certified with no extra charge. Extended warranty available for up to 6 years. Financing available for all types of credit. Bad Credit, Good credit, No Credit. As long as you have an provable income you are approved!! To schedule a test drive please contact us at 226 220 2441 . If you live in the surrounding areas of Kitchener-Waterloo we will come to you to present the car. European Style Automotive is a small dealership with a vast experience in the car industry. We like to carefully select our vehicles and offer a great shopping experience for our customers. If you like our cars and you would like to know more about us or our cars please call us at 226-220-2441. We finance all types or credit: Good, bad or no credit including new comers Prices does not include HST!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

