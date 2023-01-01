Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura TL

147,159 KM

Details Description Features

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2014 Acura TL

2014 Acura TL

SH-AWD w/Tech Pkg ***PENDING SALE***

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura TL

SH-AWD w/Tech Pkg ***PENDING SALE***

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

  1. 1680717849
  2. 1680717595
  3. 1680717849
  4. 1680717849
  5. 1680717849
  6. 1680717850
  7. 1680717850
  8. 1680717850
  9. 1680717850
  10. 1680717850
  11. 1680717851
  12. 1680717850
  13. 1680717850
  14. 1680717850
  15. 1680717850
  16. 1680717851
  17. 1680717850
  18. 1680717849
  19. 1680717849
  20. 1680717849
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,159KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,159 KM

Vehicle Description

***PENDING SALE***

 

This Acura TL SH-AWD Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, Navigation Sytem, Back-up Camera, Brown Leather Interior Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today 

 

Please stop by to see this beatiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Motors

2019 BMW 4 Series 44...
 91,758 KM
$36,880 + tax & lic
2019 BMW 4 Series 44...
 119,007 KM
$34,880 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo S60 T6 AW...
 52,008 KM
$36,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory