White 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv Progressiv 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2014 Audi A4

211,963 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi A4

2.0 Progressiv

2014 Audi A4

2.0 Progressiv

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,963KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFFCFL7EN016036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 211,963 KM

Vehicle Description

White 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv Progressiv 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Fuel mileage, good performance, an upscale cabin and ride quality, all-season traction, and all-weather confidence are all typically reported by A4 owners. Nimble handling, minimal worry about getting stuck in the snow, and a strong sense of value in spending a premium over a more mainstream sedan round out the owner praise. Excellent performance from the xenon headlamps is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Audi A4