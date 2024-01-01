$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Audi A4
2.0 Progressiv
2014 Audi A4
2.0 Progressiv
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
211,963KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUFFCFL7EN016036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 211,963 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
White 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv Progressiv 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Fuel mileage, good performance, an upscale cabin and ride quality, all-season traction, and all-weather confidence are all typically reported by A4 owners. Nimble handling, minimal worry about getting stuck in the snow, and a strong sense of value in spending a premium over a more mainstream sedan round out the owner praise. Excellent performance from the xenon headlamps is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Reviews:
* Fuel mileage, good performance, an upscale cabin and ride quality, all-season traction, and all-weather confidence are all typically reported by A4 owners. Nimble handling, minimal worry about getting stuck in the snow, and a strong sense of value in spending a premium over a more mainstream sedan round out the owner praise. Excellent performance from the xenon headlamps is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2017 Hyundai Elantra AS IS | GL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 182,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson PREMIUM | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 159,393 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 56,046 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
519-742-4400
2014 Audi A4