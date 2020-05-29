2014 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
226-336-7873
105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9
226-336-7873
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful White Audi Q5 featuring Turbocharged 4cylinder mated with an 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. Features full panoramic sunroof, key push start, gorgeous brown leather heated seats, duall zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, GPS, backup and parking sensors and more!
Brand new tires and Premium German brakes all around.
Comes fully certified and includes 6 months of Lubrico Drivers Shield Warranty.
Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome.
UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!
Berlin Auto Sales Inc
105 Breithaupt St
Kitchener, ON N2H5G
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9