2014 Audi Q7
TDI Progressiv - S LINE! NAV, HEATED SEATS! BACKUP CAM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3290
- Mileage 199,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 7 passenger
- TDI
Very desirable Audi Q7
Progressiv model has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in
excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Must be seen and
driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the
powerful and fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo diesel engine, 7 passenger
seating, Quattro AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, leather
interior, panoramic sunroof, heated seats (front & rear), power trunk,
power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control,
steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player,
Bluetooth, smart key, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty
Available!
Financing available
for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,995 PLUS
HST & LIC
Please call us at
519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at
380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.