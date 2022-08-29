Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Audi Q7

199,798 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Audi Q7

2014 Audi Q7

TDI Progressiv - S LINE! NAV, HEATED SEATS! BACKUP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi Q7

TDI Progressiv - S LINE! NAV, HEATED SEATS! BACKUP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9099334
  2. 9099334
  3. 9099334
  4. 9099334
  5. 9099334
  6. 9099334
  7. 9099334
  8. 9099334
  9. 9099334
  10. 9099334
  11. 9099334
  12. 9099334
  13. 9099334
  14. 9099334
  15. 9099334
  16. 9099334
  17. 9099334
  18. 9099334
  19. 9099334
  20. 9099334
  21. 9099334
  22. 9099334
  23. 9099334
  24. 9099334
  25. 9099334
  26. 9099334
  27. 9099334
  28. 9099334
  29. 9099334
  30. 9099334
  31. 9099334
  32. 9099334
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,798KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9099334
  • Stock #: 3290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3290
  • Mileage 199,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:

- Accident free

- 7 passenger

- TDI

Very desirable Audi Q7
Progressiv model has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in
excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Must be seen and
driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the
powerful and fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo diesel engine, 7 passenger
seating, Quattro AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, leather
interior, panoramic sunroof, heated seats (front & rear), power trunk,
power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control,
steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player,
Bluetooth, smart key, and much more!

Certified!

Carfax Available

Extended Warranty
Available!

Financing available
for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!

ONLY $19,995 PLUS
HST & LIC









Please call us at
519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at
380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2017 Honda Accord Sp...
 97,601 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus IS 250 AW...
 139,190 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 190,600 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory