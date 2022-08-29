$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
122,107KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9273034
- Stock #: 1045
- VIN: WBA3B3C56EJ978968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1045
- Mileage 122,107 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
door unlock
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
variable intermittent
halogen
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
fuel cut-off
rear center
two 12V
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
