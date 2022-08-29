2014 BMW 3 Series

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 1 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

1045 VIN: WBA3B3C56EJ978968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Saddle Brown

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,107 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light driver seat Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Front fog lights Run flat tires Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets door unlock speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Steering wheel trim: alloy Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Watts: 205 Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Side mirror adjustments: power folding Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Front brake diameter: 12.3 Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 11.8 variable intermittent halogen Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc fuel cut-off rear center two 12V Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.