Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; text-wrap-mode: wrap; border: none;>ONLY 186,000 KM! LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED and is NOT certified. Kindly do not inquire about what this vehicle may need to pass a safety inspection, as we do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required. The vehicle is in running order, but we simply do not certify vehicles with this age and mileage. We offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in AS IS condition. This vehicle was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</pre>

2014 BMW X3

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle
13276133

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1764713647
  2. 1764713647
  3. 1764713647
  4. 1764713647
  5. 1764713646
  6. 1764713645
  7. 1764713646
  8. 1764713647
  9. 1764713644
  10. 1764713647
  11. 1764713646
  12. 1764713644
  13. 1764713646
  14. 1764713646
  15. 1764713647
  16. 1764713645
  17. 1764713644
  18. 1764713646
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # asis22832
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 186,000 KM! LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. Kindly do not inquire about what this vehicle may need to pass a safety inspection, as we do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required. The vehicle is in running order, but we simply do not certify vehicles with this age and mileage. We offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition. This vehicle was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 186,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Lexus RX 350 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 251,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra SV *HEATED SEATS* 96,418 KM $14,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2014 BMW X3