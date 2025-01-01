$5,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i *LEATHER-SUNROOF*
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i *LEATHER-SUNROOF*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,000KM
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # asis22832
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 186,000 KM! LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. Kindly do not inquire about what this vehicle may need to pass a safety inspection, as we do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required. The vehicle is in running order, but we simply do not certify vehicles with this age and mileage. We offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition. This vehicle was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.
OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Quality Car Sales
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 186,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus RX 350 AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 251,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV *HEATED SEATS* 96,418 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Quality Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2014 BMW X3