Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

154,462 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

  1. 1696088021
  2. 1696088021
  3. 1696088021
  4. 1696088021
  5. 1696088021
  6. 1696088021
  7. 1696088021
  8. 1696088021
  9. 1696088021
  10. 1696088021
  11. 1696088021
  12. 1696088021
  13. 1696088021
  14. 1696087948
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,462KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492281
  • Stock #: T1015
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB8E7257927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,462 KM

Vehicle Description

GM lovers check out this low priced sporty Vehicle, 2014 Chev Cruise LT 4 door sedan Loaded with just about every GM option, Including Factory spoiler & factory Sunroof, Finished in White with Matching leather interior, Try our easy financing options, We priced this Popular GM to sell fast, Only $12995 Cert + Tax & Licence, Call or Text TONY Today to arrange a test drive 519-731-2186 TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the leader in Low Priced Cert Vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tribrook Auto Sales

2015 Jeep Cherokee F...
 186,464 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 289,654 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 182,080 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Tribrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

Call Dealer

519-749-XXXX

(click to show)

519-749-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory