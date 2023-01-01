$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-749-8888
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
519-749-8888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10492281
- Stock #: T1015
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB8E7257927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,462 KM
Vehicle Description
GM lovers check out this low priced sporty Vehicle, 2014 Chev Cruise LT 4 door sedan Loaded with just about every GM option, Including Factory spoiler & factory Sunroof, Finished in White with Matching leather interior, Try our easy financing options, We priced this Popular GM to sell fast, Only $12995 Cert + Tax & Licence, Call or Text TONY Today to arrange a test drive 519-731-2186 TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the leader in Low Priced Cert Vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.