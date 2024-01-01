Menu
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

84,553 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,553KM
VIN 1g1pc5sb0e7360183

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,553 KM

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2014 Chevrolet Cruze