OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

136,620 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

12420123

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,620KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB9E7384787

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25387A
  • Mileage 136,620 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2014 Chevrolet Cruze