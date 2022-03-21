Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

193,105 KM

Details Description

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Turbodiesel~Certified~3 Year Warranty~

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Turbodiesel~Certified~3 Year Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

193,105KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8805590
  Stock #: 953
  VIN: 1G1P75SZ4E7100726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 193,105 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Cruze Turbo Diesel Automatic: ***Certified**3 Years Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Power Windows & Locks
* Keyless Entry
* Infotainment System
* Backup Camera
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Remote starter
* Leather Seats
* Bluetooth
* A/C
* Power seats
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise Control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

