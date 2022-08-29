$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Firm
519-584-1968
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT Auto
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
94,302KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9222865
- Stock #: 1043
- VIN: 1G1PE5SBXE7396523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,302 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Power Steering
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
Cupholders: Front
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Multi-function display
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Infotainment: MyLink
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Wheel spokes: 5
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Alternator: 130 amps
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Phone: voice operated
Front brake diameter: 10.8
Rear brake width: 0.5
Axle ratio: 3.53
halogen
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.5
Battery rating: 438 CCA
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
voice operated
12V rear
low oil level
Stitcher
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
