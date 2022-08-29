2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 3 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 1043

VIN: 1G1PE5SBXE7396523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,302 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release 6 digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Multi-function display Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Infotainment: MyLink Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Laminated glass: acoustic Total speakers: 6 Wheel spokes: 5 Vanity mirrors: dual Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Spare tire kit Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Alternator: 130 amps Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Interior accents: metallic-tone Internet radio app: Gracenote Phone: voice operated Front brake diameter: 10.8 Rear brake width: 0.5 Axle ratio: 3.53 halogen Rear brake type: drum Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 10.5 Battery rating: 438 CCA chrome surround Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc mast rear folding maintenance due voice operated 12V rear low oil level Stitcher

