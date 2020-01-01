2014 Chevrolet Equinox

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
Here comes a beautiful Chevrolet Equinox 2LT with all th right equipment! This spacious SUV is in immaculate condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, touch screen, back-up camera, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
