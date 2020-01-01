Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT 2WD - LEATHER! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT 2WD - LEATHER! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,755KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4466967
  • Stock #: 2269
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around

Here comes a beautiful Chevrolet Equinox 2LT with all th right equipment! This spacious SUV is in immaculate condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, touch screen, back-up camera, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Electronic Stability Control ESC
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Power Rear Door / Hatch
  • Auto Start or Remote Start

