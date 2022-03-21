Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

143,312 KM

Details Description Features

$14,860

+ tax & licensing
$14,860

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

LS *BLUETOOTH*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,860

+ taxes & licensing

143,312KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8864069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 143,312 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

