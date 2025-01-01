Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Spark

80,778 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Spark

5dr HB Auto LS

Watch This Vehicle
12713172

2014 Chevrolet Spark

5dr HB Auto LS

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12713172
  2. 12713172
  3. 12713172
  4. 12713172
  5. 12713172
  6. 12713172
  7. 12713172
  8. 12713172
  9. 12713172
  10. 12713172
  11. 12713172
  12. 12713172
  13. 12713172
  14. 12713172
  15. 12713172
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,778KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CB6S96EC531482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 80,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 5dr HB Auto LS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Chevrolet Spark 5dr HB Auto LS 80,778 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 75,006 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express FWD 115
2015 Chevrolet City Express FWD 115" LT,Certified,New Brakes,Shelfing,Divider 126,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2014 Chevrolet Spark