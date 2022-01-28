$29,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2014 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS - Bluetooth
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
173,318KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252226
- Stock #: NK4411B
- VIN: 1GNSKAE01ER115315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere. It offers safety, stability, and luxury next to all of its great tech goodies. Get behind the wheel of this Tahoe and experience all the awesome innovations this SUV has to offer. This 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
The 2014 Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. And with a huge maximum towing capability and ample horsepower and torque, youve got the power you need to get the job done. This SUV has 173,318 kms. It's gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Selective service internet access
Power Steering
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Manual front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio system security
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Tumble forward rear seats
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
Overall Width: 2,007 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,084 L
Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,636 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,539 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 650 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,567 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Overall Length: 5,131 mm
Overall height: 1,953 mm
Front Head Room: 1,044 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.3 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,583 kg
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen aero-composite headlights
UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system
