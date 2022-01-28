2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

$29,005 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 3 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8252226

8252226 Stock #: NK4411B

NK4411B VIN: 1GNSKAE01ER115315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4411B

Mileage 173,318 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Selective service internet access Mechanical Power Steering Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Exterior Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Liftgate window: Flip-up Vehicle Emissions: Federal ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm Rear Leg Room: 991 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm Overall Width: 2,007 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,084 L Wheelbase: 2,946 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm Front Hip Room: 1,636 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,539 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 650 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,567 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg Overall Length: 5,131 mm Overall height: 1,953 mm Front Head Room: 1,044 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,247 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.3 L/100 km Curb weight: 2,583 kg Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll OnStar RemoteLink Halogen aero-composite headlights UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system

