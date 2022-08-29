$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Chevrolet Trax
2LT AWD - BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$11,999
- Listing ID: 9310447
- Stock #: 3395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Winter tires included
Here comes a lovely Chevrolet Trax with all the right features! This fuel economic SUV is in great condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.4L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, factory remote start, alloys, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C!
ONLY $11,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude
Vehicle Features
