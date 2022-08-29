Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

151,295 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2LT AWD - BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2LT AWD - BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,295KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9310447
  • Stock #: 3395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3395
  • Mileage 151,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Winter tires included

Here comes a lovely Chevrolet Trax with all the right features! This fuel economic SUV is in great condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.4L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, factory remote start, alloys, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C!
ONLY $11,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

