2014 Chevrolet Trax ...

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 2 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9310447

9310447 Stock #: 3395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3395

Mileage 151,295 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.