2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
262,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10545426
- Stock #: 24066A
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG1ER386410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 262,789 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
