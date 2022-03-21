$16,488+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! PWR DOORS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$16,488
- Listing ID: 8745755
- Stock #: 3234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Stow N Go
- New brakes all around
Here comes a desirable Chrysler Town & Country Touring with all the right features! This spacious mini van is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine with econ mode, 7 passenger seating, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, rear DVD, sunroof, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Stow N Go, power sliding doors, power trunk, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, touch screen, rear climate control, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
