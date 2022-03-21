Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

155,375 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! PWR DOORS!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! PWR DOORS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8745755
  2. 8745755
  3. 8745755
  4. 8745755
  5. 8745755
  6. 8745755
  7. 8745755
  8. 8745755
  9. 8745755
  10. 8745755
  11. 8745755
  12. 8745755
  13. 8745755
  14. 8745755
  15. 8745755
  16. 8745755
  17. 8745755
  18. 8745755
  19. 8745755
  20. 8745755
  21. 8745755
  22. 8745755
  23. 8745755
  24. 8745755
  25. 8745755
  26. 8745755
  27. 8745755
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

155,375KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8745755
  • Stock #: 3234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3234
  • Mileage 155,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Stow N Go
- New brakes all around

Here comes a desirable Chrysler Town & Country Touring with all the right features! This spacious mini van is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine with econ mode, 7 passenger seating, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, rear DVD, sunroof, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Stow N Go, power sliding doors, power trunk, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, touch screen, rear climate control, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!Carfax AvailableExtended Warranty Available!Financing Available for as low as 6.99% O.A.CONLY $16,488 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 82,230 KM
$69,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 73,369 KM
$58,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 35,113 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory