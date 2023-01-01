2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 0 2 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10470660

10470660 Stock #: C3470

C3470 VIN: 2C4RDGEGXER203470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 148,027 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.