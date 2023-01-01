Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

247,831 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

247,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0ER141730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24121A
  • Mileage 247,831 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

