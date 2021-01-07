Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

132,960 KM

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

132,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6462822
  Stock #: AUT-558
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB6ET122652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Low mileage,Gas saver, All power, Alloy wheels, Tinted windows, CD Player, Air condition, Keyless entry, Push button start, ABS, Traction control, Cruise control, and many more

Taxes and license fees extra

Fianance available

Warranty available

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

519-748-6011
