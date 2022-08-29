$12,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Fiat 500
Sport
98,208KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9179254
- Stock #: 1037
- VIN: 3C3CFFBR3ET200119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NERO
- Interior Colour Avorio
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.73
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Center console: front console with armrest
Rear spoiler: roofline
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Headlights: auto off
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Rear wiper: with washer
Front brake width: .86
Door trim: cloth
Interior accents: chrome
Alternator: 105 amps
Battery rating: 500 CCA
Emissions: 50 state
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Premium brand: Alpine
Shift knob trim: chrome
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
single disc
multi-function
auto on
in dash
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
