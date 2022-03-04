$12,005+ tax & licensing
$12,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2014 Ford Edge
2014 Ford Edge
LIMITED - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$12,005
+ taxes & licensing
282,046KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644217
- Stock #: UK1891A
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC9EBA20999
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK1891A
- Mileage 282,046 KM
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Edge is for sale today.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 282,046 kms. It's white platinum tri-coat metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Audio System Premium Brand: Sony
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Premium Sound Package
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,951 L
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Overall Length: 4,679 mm
Overall Width: 1,930 mm
Overall height: 1,702 mm
Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,920 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,531 kg
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SYNC with MyFord Touch
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
