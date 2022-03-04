2014 Ford Edge

$12,005 + taxes & licensing 2 8 2 , 0 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8644217

8644217 Stock #: UK1891A

UK1891A VIN: 2FMDK4KC9EBA20999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 282,046 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/chrome shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Audio System Premium Brand: Sony Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Premium Sound Package SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Metal-look/piano black center console trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,951 L Fuel Capacity: 72 L Overall Length: 4,679 mm Overall Width: 1,930 mm Overall height: 1,702 mm Wheelbase: 2,824 mm Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Head Room: 998 mm Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,920 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,531 kg SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio SYNC with MyFord Touch Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system

