2014 Ford Edge

156,542 KM

$18,399

+ tax & licensing
$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

Limited

2014 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

156,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8750087
  • Stock #: P22010A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC5EBB02678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P22010A
  • Mileage 156,542 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Edge Limited AWD V6 No accidents on carfax Leather Interior, Sunroof, Alloy Rims



Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.



Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham



519-571-2828



Sales@kitchenerkia.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

