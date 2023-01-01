Menu
2014 Ford Edge

72,478 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

72,478KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9551557
  • Stock #: 3421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3421
  • Mileage 72,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Remote start
- 6 cylinder motor


Here comes a low mileage Ford Edge SEL AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, panoramic sunroof, factory remote start, touch screen, alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

