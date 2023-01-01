$19,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Ford Edge
SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$19,999
- Listing ID: 9551557
- Stock #: 3421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Remote start
- 6 cylinder motor
Here comes a low mileage Ford Edge SEL AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, panoramic sunroof, factory remote start, touch screen, alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
