519-576-7000
2014 Ford Edge
SEL AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
$12,000
- Listing ID: 9796852
- Stock #: 23P1330BXZ
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC6EBA92079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,941 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Colour Grille, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Canadian Touring Package, Cargo Accessory Package, Cargo Area Protector, Cargo Cover, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, SEL Appearance Package, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Leather Trimmed Seats w/Alcantara Suede, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined Face.
SEL 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
Ingot Silver Metallic
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
