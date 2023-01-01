Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Edge

153,941 KM

Details Description Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 9796852
  2. 9796852
  3. 9796852
  4. 9796852
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796852
  • Stock #: 23P1330BXZ
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC6EBA92079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,941 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Colour Grille, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Canadian Touring Package, Cargo Accessory Package, Cargo Area Protector, Cargo Cover, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, SEL Appearance Package, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Leather Trimmed Seats w/Alcantara Suede, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined Face.

SEL 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
Ingot Silver Metallic

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 228,406 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 31,842 KM
$45,988 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra SV...
 43,585 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory